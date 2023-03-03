 Western PA Tire Dealers Association to Offer TIA Training

The class is open to TDAWP members and non-members.

Madeleine Winer
The Tire Dealers Association of Western Pennsylvania (TDAWP) is adding Tire Industry Association (TIA) training to its offerings in a move to recruit new members and encourage best practices and safety measures for current members.
In its first class, it will host TIA Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Certification training from March 15-17 at Skander Tire Service in Evans City, Pennsylvania. The class is open to TDAWP members and non-members. Tire technicians interested in attending are encouraged to sign up quickly, as the class size is limited to 12.

Alex Skander, a TIA-certified ATS and Commercial Tire Service (CTS) instructor and third-generation owner of Skander Tire, will teach the class, which will have an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter participating. The TDAWP recently elected Skander president.

The ATS class will include two days of classroom work and a half-day of hands-on training. Skander said he recently renovated a former retread storage room to create a training studio at the dealership. Those who attend the class and successfully complete the Certified ATS exam will receive a certificate and 13 uniform patches.

The class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle to tire and wheel assembly removal, to the relationship between torque and clamping force, to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) relearn procedures on domestic and import vehicles.

The TDAWP is charging $250 for members of the association to attend the class. The cost rises to $360 for attendees who are members of either TIA or the TDWPA and increases to $425 for participants who are not members of either association.

To learn more about the upcoming TDWPA training class and to register, the association’s website at tdaofwpa.org. For additional information, contact Skander at [email protected].

