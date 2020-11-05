Virtual AAPEX Keynote: Aftermarket is Resilient

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and Paul T. McCarthy, president, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), opened the keynote session on Nov. 3, by outlining a positive outlook for the aftermarket.

Click Here to Read More

“Compared to new vehicles, compared to most other retail sectors, the aftermarket sees much more stable demand. We are essential and we’re a great market to be in, rain or shine,” said McCarthy.

“The aftermarket is forecasted to grow 11.7% in 2021 and is on its way to a market size of $341 billion in 2023,” said Hanvey.

The two leaders also discussed their respective association roles on several issues, including contributing to diversity, attracting talent to the industry, and fighting for a fair and level playing field on Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.

The keynote session also included an esteemed panel of industry executives who shared their views on the outlook for the aftermarket in this time of uncertainty.

Greg Johnson, CEO, O’Reilly Auto Parts, noted that in his 39 years, he has seen the industry remain very consistent and resilient throughout various economic changes. “I remain very optimistic,” said Johnson. “The result of the softer car sales will help us; most people will continue to maintain their vehicles as opposed to buying new vehicles and I also see miles driven improving.”

From the manufacturer/supplier side, Duncan Gillis, CEO, BBB Industries, expects to see growth in aftermarket replacement parts. He said, “We are very bullish about 2021 … we’re fortunate that our industry is not like a lot of others. We are relatively recession resilient, and we need to take advantage of that. We’re in a great position, let’s go drive some business.”