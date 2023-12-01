 VIP Tires Donates $3K to Lowell Public Schools

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

VIP Tires Donates $3K to Lowell Public Schools

Through an "Oil Changes for Education" initiative at its new Lowell location, VIP Tires was able to donate $3,030 to Lowell Public Schools.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
VIP-Tires-Lowell+Oil+Changes-1400

VIP Tires & Service announced a $3,030 donation to Lowell Public Schools in Massachusetts, after an “Oil Changes for Education” initiative. Eric Avery, VIP’s service manager at its Lowell location, handed a check to Lowell Public Schools Superintendent Liam Skinner at a school committee meeting last week. The funds can and will be used by the Lowell school community with no strings attached, VIP said.

Related Articles

VIP opened the Lowell store in August, expanding its presence in Middlesex County. The “Oil Changes for Education” program offered $10 oil changes, with 100% of the proceeds going to the local school community. VIP also ran a new tire deal, offering $50 off the purchase of any four tires for three months.

Based in Auburn, Maine, VIP Tires operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. Each store is staffed with ASE and TIA Certified Automotive Professionals seven days a week.

“The VIP team is incredibly honored to support Lowell Public Schools, especially the teachers and students who will benefit most from the ‘Oil Changes for Education’ funding,” Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP, said. “We are nothing without the local communities that are so loyal to the VIP brand, and this recent program is just one small way for us to give back.”

You May Also Like

Europe-Tires-ETRMA
Michelin-commercial-van-tires-1400
ADD
Recall
Executive Interviews

VIP Tires & Service Executive Chairman’s Five Steps to Keeping Customers for Life

John Quirk says customers do not simply support VIP due to getting great service; it’s because his people build relationships.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
John-Quirk-VIP-Tire-1400

In many industries, expansion tends to equal success in the eyes of the public. Some may argue that the size of a business should be its sole measurement for success. Anyone who's been in the tire industry for long enough, though, will tell you that adding more stores is just one slice of the pie – and if you ask John Quirk, executive chairman of VIP Tires & Service, that slice is a pretty small one compared to having the right people.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Tirebuyer Rebrands as Treadsy, Shifts Business Focus

The company said its first ‘powered by Treadsy’ partnership is with Rent-A-Center.

By Christian Hinton
Treadsy-formerly-tirebuyer-1400
Treads Partners with Anyline for Enhanced Car Management

Anyline and Treads partnered to include data and analytics via the Treads app, starting with Anyline’s Tread Depth Scanner.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone received an award from Women in Trucking for promoting benefits and advancement for female employees.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-women-awardsJCi
Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

The award acknowledges Falken’s commitment to innovation and quality in the passenger car/light truck segment.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-award-1400

Other Posts

Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Discount Tire awarded $664,500 in scholarship money to USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe.

By Christian Hinton
Discount_Tire_Myles_Rowe
Bridgestone Raises Over $2.44 Million for United Way

Bridgestone’s annual efforts, including a record-breaking golf tournament, raised funds supporting Middle Tennessee communities.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Hofmann Debuts Advanced Armored Series 2400P Wheel Balancer

Hofmann said its Hofmann balancer ensures precise balancing, smartSonar technology and versatile use for standard and EV wheels.

By Christian Hinton
Hofmann_Armored_Series_2400P-1400
Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder