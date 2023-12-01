VIP Tires Donates $3K to Lowell Public Schools

VIP Tires & Service announced a $3,030 donation to Lowell Public Schools in Massachusetts, after an “Oil Changes for Education” initiative. Eric Avery, VIP’s service manager at its Lowell location, handed a check to Lowell Public Schools Superintendent Liam Skinner at a school committee meeting last week. The funds can and will be used by the Lowell school community with no strings attached, VIP said.

VIP opened the Lowell store in August, expanding its presence in Middlesex County. The “Oil Changes for Education” program offered $10 oil changes, with 100% of the proceeds going to the local school community. VIP also ran a new tire deal, offering $50 off the purchase of any four tires for three months.

Based in Auburn, Maine, VIP Tires operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. Each store is staffed with ASE and TIA Certified Automotive Professionals seven days a week.

“The VIP team is incredibly honored to support Lowell Public Schools, especially the teachers and students who will benefit most from the ‘Oil Changes for Education’ funding,” Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP, said. “We are nothing without the local communities that are so loyal to the VIP brand, and this recent program is just one small way for us to give back.”