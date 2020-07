A cartridge oil filter housing contains some of the most contaminated oil. If you do not drain the filter housing before you install the oil pan drain plug, you could be limiting the life of the new oil and in with large cartridge oil filters you could even over fill the crankcase.

In this video, Babcox Media’s Andrew Markel outlines the procedures you need to follow when replacing a cartridge oil filter.

This video is sponsored by FRAM.