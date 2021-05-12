Video: Five Ways Your CRM and SMS Can Bring in Customers

We know that hibernation can cause problems to cars – once a driver wakes up and realizes that what he thought was saving him money may actually have been damaging his car, how can you help both your customer and your business?
Here is a transcript of the video:
I’m Vic Tarasik and I’ll give you the top five methods that create a call to action that will get the car into your bays.
It’s likely that you’re already using most of these methods to service your regular customers, but it’s important to use them to build awareness and set up the next appointment with your shop for cars – and customers – you may have only been dreaming about.
- Dig into your shop management system
Your management system is a powerful tool, but it’s rarely used to its maximum potential. It can create reports based on the last time your customer and their car were in your bays so you can generate and utilize a vehicle aging report which displays the last mileage, date, and average miles driven. With this report, you’ll be armed with the data needed to properly advise your customer about suggested services.
- Use Text Messaging to remain in front of your customer
According to John Burkhauser of Bolt On Technology, 98% of the text messages sent are read within 15 seconds and are responded to within 90 seconds.
Whether you have a special offer or are looking to confirm an appointment, your goal here is to fill the bays.
You can share a text about
- Seasonal specials
- Suggested services
- Appointment reminders
- and a reminder of what was in a previous digital inspection
Remember, you’ll need to always follow the legal guidelines related to text messaging, but text messaging is the most efficient way to get in touch with your customers. The good news is, most shop management systems have SMS messaging built-in.
- Use the owner’s manual to Schedule the Next Visit
30K, 60K and 90K services are listed in every owner’s manual, and they’re a fantastic way to reinforce to your customers that you care about their safety and the vehicle’s durability.
Mileage service intervals are an effective way to remain in touch with the customer along with keeping their car in peak operating condition. Take note of the mileage the last time the car was in and recommend accordingly.
Basing your recommendations on the schedule outlined in the owner’s manual in the glove compartment will eliminate the concern about unnecessary sales attempts.fdfd
- Review previous inspection reports and recommendations
Utilizing digital inspections is a great way to bolster confidence in your shop’s expertise, professionalism and transparency.
The better the image the more likely it is to properly communicate with the customer and there are for fewer questions. DVInspections are also a great resource when it comes to building future appointments.
- Customer Loyalty Program
Having a strong customer rewards/loyalty program that recognizes frequency, dollars spent, and referral of new customers to your shop will help you stand out above the competition. More importantly, you’ll see the customer’s level of loyalty increase.
Once you do get your customer in the shop, a sincere note of thanks – in your own handwriting – will go a long way toward ensuring your bays stay filled, your shop keeps growing and your customer’s car remains in great condition!