Video: Five Ways Your CRM and SMS Can Bring in Customers

We know that hibernation can cause problems to cars – once a driver wakes up and realizes that what he thought was saving him money may actually have been damaging his car, how can you help both your customer and your business?

Here is a transcript of the video: I’m Vic Tarasik and I’ll give you the top five methods that create a call to action that will get the car into your bays. It’s likely that you’re already using most of these methods to service your regular customers, but it’s important to use them to build awareness and set up the next appointment with your shop for cars – and customers – you may have only been dreaming about. Dig into your shop management system Your management system is a powerful tool, but it’s rarely used to its maximum potential. It can create reports based on the last time your customer and their car were in your bays so you can generate and utilize a vehicle aging report which displays the last mileage, date, and average miles driven. With this report, you’ll be armed with the data needed to properly advise your customer about suggested services. Use Text Messaging to remain in front of your customer According to John Burkhauser of Bolt On Technology, 98% of the text messages sent are read within 15 seconds and are responded to within 90 seconds.

Whether you have a special offer or are looking to confirm an appointment, your goal here is to fill the bays. You can share a text about Seasonal specials

Suggested services

Appointment reminders

Use the owner's manual to Schedule the Next Visit 30K, 60K and 90K services are listed in every owner's manual, and they're a fantastic way to reinforce to your customers that you care about their safety and the vehicle's durability. Mileage service intervals are an effective way to remain in touch with the customer along with keeping their car in peak operating condition. Take note of the mileage the last time the car was in and recommend accordingly. Basing your recommendations on the schedule outlined in the owner's manual in the glove compartment will eliminate the concern about unnecessary sales attempts.

