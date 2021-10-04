Video: Axle Nut Installation

While axle nut installation may seem simple, there are a few things to keep in mind when servicing an axle nut. The first thing to remember is to not use an impact wrench for removal or installation. Manufacturers recommend loosening the axle nut manually with a breaker bar while the vehicle is still on the ground, and the same goes for installation. Vehicles should be on the ground and the nut tightened using a torque wrench set to the manufacturer’s recommended torque specifications.