Valvoline’s Roger England Joins the Latest AMN Drivetime Podcast

When asked if he was currently in his “dream job” as vice president and chief R&D officer for Valvoline, Roger England’s response says it all:

“Heck yeah. I have a great time. I enjoy going to work,” Roger shares with Bill Babcox in the most recent episode of the AMN Drivetime podcast. “I was hired into Cummings Technical Center after high school as a janitor. No one in my family really went to college. My high school advisors told me that I wasn’t smart enough to go to college, that I needed to get my butt to trade school. And at the time, that was a union position to be a janitor there and paid pretty good money. My dad ran a garage, so I kind of grew up working in the garage, and there were a lot of guys who were engineers at Cummins that would work the second shift at the garage for my dad. They were really smart guys and I thought, ‘You know, hanging out at someplace like that with a lot of smart people is not a bad idea.’”

