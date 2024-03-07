 Understanding the OAD pulley

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Video

Understanding the OAD pulley

Discover the ins and outs of OAD pulleys, their role in belt drive systems and learn the tricks of diagnosis and replacement.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

You’ve likely heard the term OAD, referring to an overrunning alternator decoupler pulley. The majority of all new cars have them. The OAD, sold by Continental, is manufactured by Litens. What’s so important about an OAD? An OAD is an alternator pulley featuring an internal torsion spring and a one-way clutch mechanism. Not only will it allow the alternator to FreeWheel under engine deceleration, but it will also absorb the constant rapid acceleration and deceleration forces that occur due to changes in crankshaft speed. The benefit of an OAD is a smoother and quieter belt drive system resulting in reduced noise and vibration in the cabin, as well as increased fuel economy. It will also extend the life of the belt, the tensioner, and all driven components by eliminating belt, flutter and slippage. The OAD performs such an important role that when it’s time for belt service, if you’re replacing high mileage components and recommending a tensioner or idler pulley, it’s a good idea to recommend a new OAD to protect all the components of the belt drive system. It’s important to note that if the vehicle was originally designed with an OAD pulley, a solid pulley should never be used as a replacement.

Related Articles

OAD is a serviceable part that can easily be replaced separate of the alternator. But remember, OADs are application specific and the springs are tuned to each individual engine. So only use the exact fully for the vehicle you are working on. How do you check and replace an OAD? With the vehicle running the belt should run smooth and steady with no noticeable fluctuation or noise. If the belt is bouncing or fluttering or the tensioner is jumping around, this is a clear sign of a bad OAD. Another sign of an OAD failure is a visible charge warning light indicating that even though the outer pull is spinning, the alternator is not. Finally have someone shut the engine off while you listen closely to the OAD and its bearing. It will spin for a few moments after shutoff, and a noisy bearing or buzzing sound is an indication of a failure. You can also check OAD operation with the engine off and with or without the belt, and you can replace it just as easily if space permits.

Special tools are required to test and replace OAD pulleys. OADs have a protective cap on the end to prevent damage from water, dirt or debris, and it’s important that these caps remain intact. Some of them can be removed and reused, but some simply get damaged or broken during removal. If you are checking an OAD for proper operation, be sure you can obtain a replacement cap if necessary. To check OAD function, insert the proper tool into the pulley hub. Grip the pulley with your hand and rotate the hub in both directions. You should feel the reaction of the spring and the pulley should lock in the driven direction, then rotate freely and smoothly in the overrun direction.

The OAD should be replaced if the shaft spins in both directions, or if it requires more than nine- to 13 in. pounds of force to spin in the overrun direction. To replace an OED pulley, determine the correct tools that fit your coordinator shaft and pulley, then hold the pulley stationary while rotating the alternator shaft. To break the pulley loose, you may have to rotate it clockwise or counterclockwise, depending on the direction of alternator rotation. Spin the old pulley off, make sure the shaft is clean and spin the new pulley back on. Torque it to the manufacturer specification and install the new plastic cap. New continental OAD come with a new cap to ensure a complete and satisfactory repair. As a final step with any belt service, start the vehicle and ensure the belts and pulleys are running true and smooth as your final quality check. To keep a drive belt system in optimum condition, go to mycontiparts.com and find the Continental OAD for your vehicle.

This video is sponsored by Continental.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-chassisAlign
bendpakEVgarage1400
TR-Continental-mudterrian
RwtN Feb
Garage Studio

Understanding hybrid regenerative braking and its impact on brake wear

Hybrid brakes capture kinetic energy through regenerative braking instead of losing it as heat.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-regenerative brake

In science class, we learned that energy can’t be created or destroyed, only transformed. With standard brakes, a vehicle’s motion energy is transformed into heat via friction, which dissipates into the air. Hybrids, on the other hand, capture kinetic energy through regenerative braking instead of losing it as heat. Let’s take a look at how hybrid-regen systems work.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
How tire traction and tread design affect tire performance

Even though tires might all look the same to some customers, you should inform them how tread design works to improve their experience.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-treaddesign
K&M Tire’s president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

We dig into K&M Tire’s 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company’s latest partnerships.

By David Sickels
WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700
Cutting corners on brake jobs can cost customers down the road

Spending more on brake services can help customers understand the importance of quality repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Is it time to rethink your wheel weight assortment?

The extra time needed to install or replace cheap weights per wheel adds up, which can impact your shop’s productivity and bottom line.

By Christian Hinton
TR Continental-wheelweight

Other Posts

Continental EcoContact 6 Q tires will come OE on new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz selected Continental’s EcoContact 6 Q as OE and WinterContact TS 860 S for the winter season.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_EcoContact6Q
What happens to a tire after it’s recycled?

Steel and silica found within tires can be used as secondary raw materials.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-recycletires
Why cheap brake jobs aren’t necessarily better for the customer

While brake jobs are essential maintenance, they’re not meant to be quick and cheap.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-cheap-brakes
AMN Drivetime with Epicor’s Jon Owens

Owens describes what he’s learned from volunteering in the industry and his vision for AACF as current its president.

By Tire Review Staff
Jon-Owens-AMN-Feb-24