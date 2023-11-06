 Tyrexpo Asia 2024 Exhibition Set for Bangkok in May

The event anticipates over 4,000 attendees from 60 countries.

Christian Hinton
The Tyrexpo Asia 2024 exhibition will be held May 15-17, 2024 at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Thailand. Organized by Tarsus Group, the trade show is expected to bring together over 4,000 attendees from 60 countries, the group said.

The show is anticipated to attract over 4,000 visitors from 60 countries, with more than 300 international buyers registering interest in the hosted buyer program. Tarsus Group said this provides opportunities for industry networking, discussing best practices and solutions to drive operational efficiencies for the Tyre industry. More than 70% of exhibit space has been booked so far, the group said.

According to event organizers, Bangkok was chosen as the host city due to its position as a major automotive hub in Asia. Tarsus said Thailand has a thriving domestic tire market, and the country’s location also enables the show to facilitate trade opportunities across emerging regional markets.

