 Treads Partners with Anyline for Enhanced Car Management

Anyline and Treads say they want to offer car owners more data and analytics via Treads' app, starting with Anyline's Tread Depth Scanner.

By Christian Hinton

Anyline has partnered with Treads, an AI-powered car management subscription, to offer its car owners more mobile data capture and analytic features within the Treads mobile app. Treads launched in May 2021 and has since expanded into 21 major United States markets with over 4,000 customers offering subscriptions for tires, oil changes, alignments and wiper blades as well as a full auto insurance marketplace.

“Anyline Tread Depth Scanner is cutting-edge technology that no one else has delivered to the market in a reliable way,” Zach Olson, CEO of Treads said. “We’ve seen rapid growth as a company and attribute it all to our AI technology-first approach.”

The Anyline Tread Depth Scanner is currently live on Treads’ mobile app for car owners using both iOS and Android interfaces. Anyline and Treads will further deploy the former’s suite of automotive scan tools in the following months.

