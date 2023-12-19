 Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

News

Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar's NexaMotion Group.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1

Transtar Holding Company announced it has acquired Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas. Arch will become part of NexaMotion Group (NMG), a family of automotive aftermarket businesses under Transtar Holding Company. Arch was represented by Schwartz Advisors, and the terms were not disclosed.

“Arch Auto Parts aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and marks the largest acquisition for Transtar Holding Company in general automotive repair parts distribution, which exemplifies our commitment to growth in this segment,” Transtar Holding Company President and CEO Neil Sethi said. “I am incredibly proud to welcome Arch under the NexaMotion Group umbrella. We are excited to partner with the entire Arch team and look forward to accelerating our growth plans.”

Following the acquisition, Arch Auto Parts and its team members will operate as a business unit of NexaMotion Group. Arch Auto Parts owner and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bodh will join the executive leadership team as group president of general repair businesses. Through this combination, Arch will be positioned to rapidly accelerate the growth of its products, services and locations, Transtar said.

“This is a great opportunity for Arch to join NexaMotion Group,” Bodh said. “Having their support and partnership gives us a major advantage to do more for our team members, customers and suppliers, and we’re excited to be part of a great company that shares our values and culture.”

Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with Kathy Ireland

Ireland will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns to generate greater awareness for Turbo brands.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kathy-Ireland-Turbo-Tires

Turbo Wholesale Tires revealed a brand partnership and alignment with kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW). Kathy Ireland, kiWW’s chair, CEO and chief designer will also serve as official brand ambassador for the company’s Lexani Tire brand.

“Ms. Ireland’s rise to super-mogul status, her confident sense of style and her empowering message to women, makes her a natural fit to tell the Lexani Tire brand story,” Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires, said.

Repairify, Autel Highlight Upcoming Partnership Releases

Repairify and Autel say they have partnered to enhance efficiency of repair shop workflow by integrating services together.

By Christian Hinton
Repairify---Autel-1400
CTDA Luncheon to Include Several Featured Guests

SEMA CEO and President Mike Spagnola, TIA CEO Dick Gust and President Keith Jarman, as well as CTDA’s president, will be there.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-combo-1400
Hunter Engineering Updates Database for WinAlign

Hunter Engineering’s latest WinAlign update includes specs for 300+ new models, 660+ existing models and 450+ CodeLink applications.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-spec update
Kumho Tire Sees Sales Growth in 2023 Despite Slight Market Downturn

Kumho believes its four-pronged investment strategy will cement the company as the No. 1 Tier Two tire manufacturer.

By David Sickels
Kumho-Dealer-Meeting-Shawn-Denlein-1400

CTDA to Host Area Meeting at Turbo Wholesale Tires

The event will have a holiday theme, and featured presentations will include a demonstration of the new CTDA online tire marketplace.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting
U.S. House Schedules Vote to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

The SEMA-supported bill would prohibit the EPA from finalizing federal emissions standards for light- and medium-duty motor vehicles model years ’27 to ’32.

By Christian Hinton
Legislation
TireHub Launches First Regional Distribution Center

The 360,000 sq. ft. building services TireHub’s northeast logistics centers by providing products and accelerated delivery times.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Partners with Surfrider Foundation Chapter

Yokohama will provide Surfrider North OC support on ocean conservation projects including cleanups and environmental education.

By Christian Hinton
Surfrider-beach-cleanup-yokohama