News/Redwood General Tire
November 22, 2019

Top Shop Owner Alpio Barbara Gives Back to Community with $40K Check

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

ZF Aftermarket Releases Two New Brake Pad Product Lines

Tech Updates Branding, Makes Packaging Improvements

DynoMax Adds QuietCrawler Performance System for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L Trucks

Top Shop Owner Alpio Barbara Gives Back to Community with $40K Check

Tire CEOs Reaffirm Sustainability Commitments with the Tire Industry Project

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

Alpio-Check-Presentation

Alpio Barbara, owner of Redwood General Tire and winner of Tire Review‘s 2019 Top Shop competition, sponsored by Coats, presented a check for $40,000 to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation/Golf-Fore-Charity this month.

The donation started with a simple $2 tip for free coffee that was collected at Barbara’s event venue in Scottsdale, Arizona, called. Alpio’s at Troon. The venue hosts a monthly event called Cars for Coffee, which invites car enthusiasts to the venue to not only show off their vehicles but also check out Alpio’s collection of vintage vehicles and memorabilia.

According to the Scottsdale Progress Newspaper, the donation was started after a gentleman left the tip at a June 2017 Cars for Coffee event. Barbara took the tip and put it into a tip jar for the hospital foundation.

Additional donations were later raised by the North Scottsdale Coffee Group and others, which included Barbara’s $7,777 donation. This year, Golf-Fore-Charity matched any donations collected up to $2,000, which helped add up to the $40,000 that was collected.

Earlier this month, Barbara and Sue Pille of Platinum Companies, which provided the free coffee at the event, presented the check to the hospital foundation.

Show Full Article