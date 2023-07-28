 TIA to Host ATS Instructor Class in Seattle

By Christian Hinton
TIA-ATS-Seattle

Tire technicians in the Pacific Northwest can become Tire Industry Association (TIA) Automotive Tire Service (ATS) instructors through an upcoming training class.  

TIA is offering its third in-person Certified ATS Advanced Instructor training class of the year Aug. 1-4 in Seattle. 

The association said its Certified ATS Instructor class is a 400-level certification program that provides in-depth and comprehensive instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing passenger and light truck tires. Those who attend the four-day class and successfully complete the Certified ATS exam will be certified as Advanced ATS Instructors, allowing them to train and certify ATS instructors and technicians in the field.

The class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle, to tire and wheel assembly removal, to the relationship between torque and clamping force, to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) relearn procedures on domestic and import vehicles. It also includes an exclusive module on Tire Conditions Analysis that uses images from TIA’s Passenger and Light Truck Tire Conditions Manual to educate technicians on the most likely reasons for common irregular treadwear patterns.

ATS instructor certification includes a TIA Certified ATS Manual, TIA Certified ATS Instructor certificate and 13 TIA Certified ATS instructor uniform patches.

Certification is valid for two years, at which time instructors will receive notification from TIA that it is time to recertify. The Recertification Exam is available online allowing for easy access anytime and anywhere within the window of availability.

