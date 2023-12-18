 TechForce Opens Nominations for Sixth Techs Rock Awards

Since 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Foundaion-awards

TechForce Foundation recently joined forces with Mecum Auctions to open nominations for the sixth annual Techs Rock Awards. This year, the awards will honor both working and aspiring student technicians. Nominations are now being accepted until Jan. 14. TechForce Foundation said the Techs Rock Awards will recognize outstanding students and professional technicians in five categories: Automotive & Motorsports; Diesel; Collision, Restoration & Welding; Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine; and Evolving Technologies.

Category winners will go on to compete in a public vote. The one student and one professional tech grand prize winners will each receive a trip to Glendale, Arizona for Mecum Auction Glendale to meet and be honored by industry leaders at TechForce’s National Partner Summit.

TechForce said it established the Techs Rock Awards to honor the dedication to the profession demonstrated by aspiring and working technicians. Since its inception in 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

Eligible nominees for the sixth annual Techs Rock Awards include professional transportation technicians and technical students studying or working in any of the award categories.

