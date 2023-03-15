 Is Your Shop Ready for a Service EVolution?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Sponsored Content

Is Your Shop Ready for a Service EVolution?

Shop tips are sponsored by BendPak.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
BendPak-EV

The auto industry is investing more than $1 trillion into shifting new vehicle production from internal combustion to electric power. Forecasters estimate EVs could account for up to one-third of the North American market by 2029. With dozens of electric models from domestic and import brands already on the road, chances are good that if you haven’t yet had an EV in your shop, you will soon enough. Investing in technical training and equipment will ensure you’re ready when the time comes.

How to Lift

Most EVs are designed with high-voltage batteries under the vehicle. The battery packs are large – taking up most of the undercarriage – and heavy. As a result, the OEM-recommended lifting points are often on the far edges of the vehicle frame.

To safely lift an EV, you’ll need a vehicle lift with sufficient rated capacity and the capability to engage with the lifting points. Leading equipment manufacturer BendPak, Inc. has re-engineered its two-post lifts to meet the challenges of EV service.

The new BendPak AP Series two-post lifts feature a patent-pending swing arm design that offers greater extension and retraction than ever to reach even the most difficult lifting points. And their low profile means you can access both in-close and far-out lifting points without damaging vehicle ground effects.

For extra strength and peace of mind, BendPak strategically increased the high-strength steel used in critical load-holding components and invented an Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS) with twice as much holding grip as traditional systems to help prevent dangerous, unplanned movement of the lift arms.

AP Series lifts offer the convenience of wide or narrow installation and their Bi-Metric swing arms enable a single lift to be used for both symmetric and asymmetric lifting. A choice of heights can accommodate cars, SUVs and even high-roof cargo vans — regardless of powertrain.

How to Lower

To ergonomically remove a high-voltage battery pack, you’ll want to invest in a lifting table. BendPak’s new Mobi-EVS EV battery pack and powertrain lifting system makes it easy to lift, lower and position high-voltage batteries, as well as internal combustion powertrain components. Its compact design and easy-glide swivel castors let this space-saving scissor lift move effortlessly throughout the shop.

The Mobi-EVS delivers wireless, rechargeable electric/hydraulic operation which improves operator efficiency by eliminating the need for a manual hand crank or foot pump. Its twin-cylinder design provides maximum load stability for lifting and lowering, while an automatic safety lock system secures up to 4,000 pounds at working heights up to 75˝. All Mobi-EVS models come standard with an impact-resistant UHMW protective cover on the lift table, providing insulation from electric shock hazards.

You May Also Like

Pop the Hood
Sponsored Content

BKT’s Tips to Deal with Ag Tires on Steep Slopes

Driving a three-ton piece of agricultural machinery in the fields is one thing; doing the same on slopes is quite a different matter. We’re not just talking about the operational difficulties and mechanical effort it takes; it’s more about the driver’s safety. The risk of rollovers or accidents in certain situations is very high. For

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Agrimax RT765 BKT

Driving a three-ton piece of agricultural machinery in the fields is one thing; doing the same on slopes is quite a different matter. We're not just talking about the operational difficulties and mechanical effort it takes; it's more about the driver’s safety. The risk of rollovers or accidents in certain situations is very high. For this reason, both tractor and tire manufacturers modernize and improve their product ranges every year, aiming at increasing safety and performance.

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
New Skid Steer Radial Designed With Dealers and Operators

The new Galaxy AT Grip Steel from Yokohama Off-Highway Tires was designed from the ground up in close consultation with OTR tire dealers and skid steer operators. The result is a revolutionary radial that delivers all-around performance and longer tire life for skid steers.             “With the AT Grip Steel, we’ve combined all the advantages

By Yokohama Off-Highway Tires
The Importance of Cabin Air Filters on Severe Service Vehicles

Severe service vehicles are used in many rugged applications, which means preventative maintenance is key to keep them rolling and working. These types of vehicles are mainly driven in heavy-duty traffic in hot weather, in hilly or mountainous terrain and frequently tow a trailer. They’re also used for high-speed or competitive driving, or used for

By Madeleine Winer
Purolator cabin air filter severe service
Three Scary Threats to Your Vehicle’s Brake Pads

This is the time of year when the shadows stretch a little longer, the wind blows colder and an unsettling feeling puts your nerves on end when you apply the brake pedal. The squeal or skittish stop are portents of service issues that could mean increased operational costs, for there are dangers lurking in the

By Christian Hinton
McMahon’s Best-One’s Capitalizes on Growth, Constant Improvement  

In business for over 50 years, McMahon’s Best-One Tire & Auto Center truly epitomizes what a Top Shop is all about: family-friendly customer service with the willingness to adapt to its customer’s needs and industry changes. Now with eight stores –five retail locations and 3 commercial and trailer locations—and one retread plant, the business has evolved

By K&M Tire

Other Posts

Mapfre Insurance Teams Up with Openbay

Mapfre Insurance wants to provide customers with simple car care and maintenance with Openbay+.

By Christian Hinton
Openbay plus and MAPFRE
Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

The AC Ultra features an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal and a charging cable management system.

By Christian Hinton
Autel new charger
Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets
Giti Tire Realigns to Better Serve Dealer Partners

After a decade of battling tariffs, Giti Tire executives discuss how the company has changed to better service dealer partners.

By Madeleine Winer
Giti Tire executives phang poling