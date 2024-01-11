Scott Monteith retires from Best-One of Indy

Best-One of Indy vice president and founding partner Scott Monteith retired from the company effective Jan. 1. Monteith was with Best-One for 37 years and will be succeeded in his position by Nick Howe and Chris Fox.

In 1986, Monteith partnered with Paul Zurcher, Ray Monteith, Ross Kubacki and Dennis Dickson to form Indy Truck Tire Center, now a partner of the Best-One organization. The company has since grown to 15 locations.

Throughout his career, Best-One said he has played an active role in several local organizations, including serving as a board member and campaign chairman for the Ransburg YMCA, House Corporation of Delta Tau Delta at DePauw University, and deacon and trustee at Southport Presbyterian Church. In 2022, Monteith was honored by the Best-One organization with the Paul Zurcher Legacy Award.

As he enters the next chapter of his life, Monteith said he is excited to spend more time with his family, nurture friendships, focus on his faith and travel. He is also transitioning into a part-time position within the Best-One organization.