 Testing the Off-Road Capabilities of the Sailun TerraMax RT

We took the TerraMax RT through the wringer - including sharp turns on steep canyon cliffs, cage-rattling rocks and high-speed merging.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

On a recent Las Vegas ride-and-drive, Sailun Tire got us behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler to put its rugged-terrain tires, the TerraMax RT, through their paces. On both the highway roads of Las Vegas and the tough, rocky terrain from Red Rock Canyon, we were able to see how these tires perform in various conditions.

Sailun Tire’s executive leadership emphasized the goal of bringing value-brand tier-three tires with tier-one capabilities for all North American customers. With that in mind, Sailun introduced the TerraMax RT this summer, emphasizing that its new RT tire was designed to excel in off-road performance, demonstrating outstanding capabilities on gravel, mud and rocks alike.

Before starting the test ride, we noticed the aggressive tread pattern and sturdy construction of the tires. The TerraMax RT has really deep treads too – we’re talking 16- to 18/32 inches deep. In terms of tread design, the shoulder lugs are squared off and staggered to really chomp into the terrain.

While the main point of this trip was clearly to test the off-roading capabilities of the new TerraMax RT, we started our journey in the middle of the Las Vegas strip in a parking garage, so we needed to take these rugged Jeeps on the highway for about 40 minutes. As rugged as these treads are, the ride is meant to be quiet on the highway, thanks to a softer tread compound. 

After that 40-minute drive on the highway, it was time to test the TerraMax RT’s limits on one of Red Rock Canyon’s off-road trails. Right away, we could tell how the TerraMax gripped everything with ease – mud, gravel, rocks — we could feel, and literally see, the tire’s ability to remain stable through debris and not slip between rocks, keeping the Jeep stable enough to feel like I was in control the entire time.

Though we saw no snow, these tires do have a Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification for plowing through winter weather. It’s worth noting that the 3PMS certification isn’t just about winter performance; it also comes with an interesting benefit for off-road enthusiasts. Sailun’s TerraMax RT engineers told me that, because of the soft tread compound needed for a 3PMS rating, drivers can enjoy even more grip strength and traction than other RT tires without the 3PMS certification.

Thinking about stocking TerraMax RT tires? Sailun is manufacturing the TerraMax RT in 36 sizes, from 17 to 22 inches. The TerraMax RT covers a range of vehicle options, whether your customers own trucks, Jeeps, or SUVs and the company even makes them in giant 37-inch flotation sizes for seriously lifted trucks and Jeeps. The tires are available now with distribution in the US handled by TBC.

Tire Balancing Using Road Force Function

Traditional wheel balancing methods may not always provide the desired results, leading to vibrations and uneven tire wear.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Continental-balancing

When it comes to ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride, proper wheel balancing is crucial. However, traditional wheel balancing methods may not always provide the desired results, leading to vibrations and uneven tire wear.That's where road force variation balancing comes in. What’s this all about? We talk about it in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Read Full Article

Plan to Protect Your Shop’s Growth

Lacking certain planning may lead to your hard-earned success disappearing in an instant.

By Christian Hinton
Plan-to-Protect-Your-Shop’s-Growth
Where the Road Ends and the Show Begins: The Road to AAPEX S2E10

The crew takes one final look in the rear-view mirror for a glimpse into the history of the aftermarket and AAPEX before charging into this year’s AAPEX.

By Christian Hinton
RTA-S02-E10
Key Areas to Focus on During a Brake Job

These tips may seem basic, but overlooking any of them can cause comebacks or safety issues for your customers.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-brake-focus
The Best Practices for Proper Tire Repair

Izzy outlines the complete process from start to finish, explaining why factors like using a cured rubber stem and more are critical.

By Christian Hinton
oct-TECH-EVrepair

Kenda’s Martin Wheel Holds Groundbreaking in Ohio

The over $20 million project will increase manufacturing capabilities and capacity for Martin Wheel, which Kenda acquired in 1999.

By Christian Hinton
Sustainability as a Selling Point: Green Tires for Green Cars

Tire dealers can build on their sales and customer loyalty by meeting the needs of a changing car parc.

By Rob Williams
tiretech-1400
Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama added drift champion Chris Forsberg to its off-road racing team, which will compete on Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-NORRA-team
Intended Use is Key to Understanding the Mud-Terrain Tire Market

The rise in popularity of utilizing vehicles to camp or explore more challenging terrains has propelled this segment forward.

By Denise Koeth
Yokohama-Geolandar-MT-G003-action5-1400