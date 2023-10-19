 Sailun Tire's VP of Product Development Talks New TerraMax RT Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Executive Interviews

Sailun Tire’s VP of Product Development Talks New TerraMax RT Tire

Wayne Cuculuzzi tells us how Sailun intends to deliver Tier-1 tire performance at a Tier-3 price point.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TerraMax RT interview

Earlier this summer, Sailun Tire released the TerraMax RT tire, intended for customers with trucks, Jeeps and SUVs looking for both a quiet ride on the highway and off-roading capabilities. The company recently held a ride-and-drive event in Las Vegas to test the TerraMax RT tires on highways and the rough, rocky terrain of Red Rock Canyon. During the event, I sat down with Wayne Cuculuzzi, vice president of product development at Sailun Tire, to discuss the company’s new TerraMax RT tire, which he said aims to deliver Tier 1 performance at a Tier 3 price point.

Related Articles

Cuculuzzi provided insights into Sailun’s pricing strategy, feedback-gathering process, product development approach, and distribution plans.

Christian Hinton, Tire Review Associate Editor: One of the first things you mentioned about the TerraMax RT was that although it’s part of a value brand, it has Tier 1 qualities. Why is that so important?

Wayne Cuculuzzi, vice president of product development: Our pricing strategy or value proposition is to give our customers and the consumer more tire than they are paying for. This has been our MO from day one. When we’re building an entirely new tire, we pick a Tier 1 benchmark to test it against.

Sailun said its proprietary anti-tear rubber compound is engineered into the TerraMax RT tread extending onto the sidewall.

How often do you get close to, if not match those benchmarks?

Wayne Cuculuzzi: Our goal is to be an A+ student vs the tier 1 benchmark and we hit that goal with the majority of performance attributes. We will not settle for anything but an A in any attribute.

Can you provide any insights into the pricing strategy for these tires? How does the Tier 3 price compare to the market?

Wayne Cuculuzzi: We will continue the Sailun pricing model which is; Tier 1 or 2 quality with a Tier 3 price level.

I’d love to hear more about how you gather feedback from customers to improve your tire offerings.

Wayne Cuculuzzi: We get feedback through a few avenues. Ride-and-drives are great, but they are fairly rare and expensive so mainly we lean on our sales team and their contact with installers. We don’t get this feedback in a passive way, waiting to hear something. We actively reach out for feedback on all launches to ensure feedback aligns with our testing and expectations.

Sailun is boasting a quiet ride on the highway with the TerraMax RT despite the aggressive tread design. Is that something you added because of customer demand? Or, is that something that is used as an extra selling tool?

Wayne Cuculuzzi: All of the above. To be honest, the tread design was designed based on technical know-how and aesthetics, and the quiet came with that. The factory has simulation software where they can tweak the tread design. On our side of the pond, we get the tread design as close to done as we can, then the factory takes it and they do the noise simulation and reshape some parts of the lugs to make it technically sound and manufacture-ready.

After a 40-minute highway drive, it was time to test the TerraMax RT’s limits on one of Red Rock Canyon’s off-road trails.

We tested the tires in tough conditions at Red Rock Canyon. Drivers aren’t going to face rocky and bumpy conditions like that in most situations, so why is it important to test them that way?

Wayne Cuculuzzi: I think it’s important for the dealers that sell it to be comfortable selling it. Because you’re right, probably 70% of those R/Ts will never see off-road, but it is good for the people who sell it to know that it works and it’s going to deliver in all applications.

Why was it important to make this tire, an R/T tire, 3PMS certified?

Wayne Cuculuzzi: To answer that, I think we have to look at the 3PMS certification. The TerraMax RT passed with almost a winter tire grade, so it did very well in conditions where you need a softer compound. So, the compound is a little bit softer, which allows a little bit more traction without airing down. Canada is also a big market for us. We have a great market share there and our customers are very winter focused, and in the province of Quebec it’s mandatory that they have that 3PMS symbol, or else they can’t use it in the winter.

What is the distribution plan for this tire?

Wayne Cuculuzzi: For the US, TBC has an extensive distribution network and in Canada, Sailun has a handful of regional and national partners (STOX, Market Tire, DTI & Fountain Tire) that retail and distribute Sailun tires.

You May Also Like

Ralson Tire executives
Point-S-Lybeck-Cornelius-Young-1400
Nexen-Tire-John-Hagan-exec-VP-Sales
Executive Interviews

Poddar: BKT is ‘Fully Geared’ For Future Growth

BKT Tires has had quite significant growth over the past decade: the company, headquartered in Mumbai, India, opened two manufacturing plants as well as its own carbon black plant, which is contributing to its own sustainability efforts among much other growth. With the manufacturing capacity and innovation to back up its growth, BKT has invested

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
BKT-Arvind-Poddar-1

BKT Tires has had quite significant growth over the past decade: the company, headquartered in Mumbai, India, opened two manufacturing plants as well as its own carbon black plant, which is contributing to its own sustainability efforts among much other growth. With the manufacturing capacity and innovation to back up its growth, BKT has invested in its future to serve the OTR, ag and industrial tire industries across the globe for years to come.

Read Full Article

More Executive Interviews Posts
TechForce CEO: The Tech Shortage Will Pass if the Industry Steps Up Now

This year’s Transportation Technician Supply and Demand report, released Nov. 1, might make you involuntarily suck your teeth. Compiled annually by the TechForce Foundation, the report helps us understand the current and projected shortfalls of professionals needed to service the nation’s automotive fleet. Here’s a breakdown of some of the stats that blew our hair

By David Sickels
TechForce-1400
Leeds West Groups CEO Talks Expansion Strategy￼

With 121 automotive retail locations and counting, Leeds West Groups (LWG) is a company you oughta know. It is the biggest Big O Tires franchisee and is a private equity-backed company that has reaped rewards from its investment in tire retail. According to CEO Judd Shader, the group will strategically expand its reach, especially on

By Madeleine Winer
Judd-Shader-big-o-colorado-springs
Continental Focuses on Adding Value to Dealers Amid Economic Uncertainty￼

With a hectic economy and changing tire landscape, leadership at Continental Tire the Americas believes the way to win dealers is by adding value to their business. Being a consistent, reliable partner in the market is the way their team has always built relationships with dealers, and as businesses continue to rebound from pandemic lows,

By Madeleine Winer
CONTInental Americas-Leadership
Big O Tires Exec. Interview: Nationwide Expansion on Horizon

Do you realize how hard it is to win three straight championships in a row in professional sports? The last time it was done was all the way back in 2002. The Los Angeles Lakers – stacked with Kobe Bryant and Shaq in their prime and Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson – won three

By Christian Hinton
TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull-

Other Posts

The CEO of VIP Tires & Service Explains the Power of Discipline

Do you want to be a rockstar in the tire industry? Start by establishing a routine, says Tim Winkeler.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar5-feature-1400
Lessons Learned from the VIP Tires & Service CEO’s Favorite Tunes

It takes the right ingredients to become a star, and for Tim Winkeler, CEO of VIP Tires & Service, those qualities boil down to a few key virtues.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar4-feature-1400
VIP Tires CEO Discusses His Path to Becoming a Deacon

Tim Winkeler’s faith has shaped all aspects of his life, even as an executive at VIP Tires & Service.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar3-feature-1400
How the CEO of VIP Tires Empowers His People

Tim Winkeler makes a point of leading by example.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar2-feature-1400