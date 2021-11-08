Connect with us

Rotary Releases New R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System

The 3D Alignment System features a tower-free design and comes with a portable, space-saving cabinet that requires no dedicated bay, giving shops with limited space the flexibility needed to perform wheel alignments anywhere, the company says.
Madeleine Winer

on

At its booth at the 2021 SEMA Show, Rotary introduced its new R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System that features an efficient and space-saving design, according to its product experts. The 3D Alignment System features a tower-free design and comes with a portable, space-saving cabinet that requires no dedicated bay, giving shops with limited space the flexibility needed to perform wheel alignments anywhere, the company says.

“One reason shop owners outsource alignments is because they think alignment systems are complicated to use and require a specialized technician to do the job,” said Kevin Jones, wheel service product manager for Rotary. “We created a Wi-Fi-enabled tablet that is easy to use and walks the user through the alignment process step-by-step. The tech can take the tablet with them as they make assessments, live adjustments and collect the data necessary to get the job done. There are no complex systems to use, and no dedicated alignment tech is required.”

The system’s three-point tire clamps allow for quick setup, and the automatic lift level with Rotary’s new on-the-rack test drive program improves cycle time by eliminating the need for difficult and time-consuming rolling compensation, the company says.

If a technician needs help with a piece of equipment, they can find it in Rotary’s new Rotary Virtual Support service decal, a service that provides technicians quick and easy access to everything they need to operate their wheel service and lift equipment. David Fischmer, director of marketing for Vehicle Service Group, the parent company of Rotary, said all new Rotary equipment will come with a QR code decal that users can scan with a smartphone or tablet to access technical documents, view training videos and find links to customer service, 24/7.

“Everyone now is scanning QR codes for everything,” Fischmer said about the virtual support decals. “Technicians don’t even have to leave the bay – they can scan the code, watch the videos right then and there and get back to work.”

Fischmer said Rotary’s Virtual Support QR codes are available on all new pieces of equipment, and the company’s field reps will be able to pass them out to customers when they visit a shop.

Rotary said it also offers a full line of wheel aligners for shops of all sizes that are backed by the company’s three-year wheel service warranty.

