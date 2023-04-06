 Rotary Launches Fully Automatic A/C Recharging Machines

The Rotary R3AC Series A/C recharging machines are designed to automatically service the refrigerant in vehicle air conditioning systems.

Christian Hinton
Rotary has announced the arrival of its line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment. Rotary said its Rotary R3AC Series A/C recharging machines are a vehicle diagnostic tool, designed to automatically service the refrigerant in vehicle air conditioning systems.

Three models are now available:

  • The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible);
  • The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible);
  • The dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) automatically purges between gas changes.

The company said each machine is Wi-Fi enabled, updates automatically and can connect to peripheral devices such as smartphones and printers. Remote monitoring is available through a mobile app, which allows technicians to focus on other tasks while the A/C machine is in operation, the company says. The new A/C machines are supported by Rotary’s nationwide service network and warranty.

