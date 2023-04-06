Rotary Launches Fully Automatic A/C Recharging Machines

Rotary has announced the arrival of its line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment. Rotary said its Rotary R3AC Series A/C recharging machines are a vehicle diagnostic tool, designed to automatically service the refrigerant in vehicle air conditioning systems.

Three models are now available:

The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible);

The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible);

The dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) automatically purges between gas changes.

The company said each machine is Wi-Fi enabled, updates automatically and can connect to peripheral devices such as smartphones and printers. Remote monitoring is available through a mobile app, which allows technicians to focus on other tasks while the A/C machine is in operation, the company says. The new A/C machines are supported by Rotary’s nationwide service network and warranty.