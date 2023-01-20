Rotary Releases XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift

Rotary announced the addition of the new XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift to its line of automotive lifts for independent shop owners, dealership service departments and car enthusiasts.

With a 78- to 164-inch 4-wheel alignment wheelbase range and 12,000-lbs. lifting capacity, Rotary said the XA12 is designed with space and flexibility in mind. Introduced at the 2022 SEMA Show, the XA12 has a minimum bay size footprint of 12-by-23 feet. Its open front and rear design provides technicians with greater access to vehicle adjustment points making wheel alignments and other repairs easier to perform.

The alignment scissor lift also comes standard with two 6,000-lbs. capacity air-operated rolling jacks, longer rear slip plates to accommodate a greater wheelbase range and its hinged ramps automatically self-chock and drop down when the lift is raised, increasing the workspace around the lift.