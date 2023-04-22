RNR Announces Mother’s Day Giveaway

RNR Tire Express has opened the window for nominations for its Mother’s Day Giveaway. The company says the prize pool is valued at over $100,000. All applicants will also be entered to win the grand prize, a new Jeep Renegade, the company said.

This year, RNR said 114 franchise locations across the country will be participating, offering free sets of tires and accessories to residents of Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

RNR also announced that Rental Concepts, a franchise partner of the RNR brand, will be giving away a new Buick Encore to a select winner in their region.

The company said the winner(s) will be announced and contacted on or before Saturday, May 20.