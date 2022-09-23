Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Shandong New Continent Recalls Nearly 2,100 M/T Tires

Christian Hinton

on

Shandong New Continent Tire (SNC) announced it is recalling 2,045 Rolling Big Power Repulsor M/T Tires.

Due to a manufacturing issue, SNC says the sidewall may separate from the tire. These tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Sidewall separation can lead to tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. SNC says it will replace the tires free of charge but the manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

See the recall report for a complete list of affected tire sizes and DOT date codes.

Shandong New Continent Recalls Nearly 2,100 M/T Tires

