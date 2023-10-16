PRT to Exhibit Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

PRT will be exhibiting various product lines and new applications at Sands Expo, A5072 at AAPEX 2023. Some of the launches apply to brand new vehicles and one of the highlights is the new PRT Complete Strut Assembly for Toyota Tacoma 2023, which can be seen also at the AAPEX Showcase, the company said. In addition, the company will be presenting other lines as air shocks, motor and strut mounts and a portfolio of HD applications with over 5000 OEM references with 100% gas-charged shocks for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motor homes and more.

“We are more than happy to present these brand new products and new applications in various product lines to our clients at AAPEX 2023,” Bruno Bello, director of marketing at PRT, said. “As an OE supplier, we are continually investing in research and development, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to the Aftermarket.”