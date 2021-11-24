Connect with us
Performing an ADAS Sensor Calibration on an ICC Sensor [video]

In this video, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene performs a calibration on an ICC sensor using Hunter Engineering’s ADASLink system and DAS 3000. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.

In past videos, you’ve learned about ADAS calibration requirements and Hunter Engineering’s ADASLink system and the DAS 3000. In this video, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene shows how to perform a calibration on an ICC sensor, or front-distance sensor, on a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder using Hunter Engineering technology.

Because the vehicle in this video had slight bumper damage, the ADAS sensor was removed. “Anytime the sensor is removed, we’re going to have to verify that it’s actually calibrated correctly,” Keene says.

Watch the video for more information. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Company.

