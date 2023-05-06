 Myers Tire Supply Introduces New 2023 Full-line Catalog

The new catalog combines products from Myers and Mohawk Rubber and features 650 new items.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Myers Tire Supply has introduced its new 2023 full-line catalog. The company said the catalog includes products from the 2021 Tire Service Catalog and the 2021 Vehicle Service Catalog and combines them with information on more than 650 new items launched since 2021.

The new 418-page catalog also includes Myers Tire Supply and Mohawk Rubber part numbers. Myers numbers are red and Mohawk numbers are green to make it easier to distinguish.

According to Myers, new sections include expanded company history, information on the proprietary inventory management system MTS Xpresstm and Myers’ “Do It Right” training solutions.

