New Online B2b E-commerce Portal From Yokohama Off-highway Tires Streamlines Inventory Management

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. has launched a new B2B E-Commerce Portal to put more inventory management power in the hands of tire distributors and dealers. The new system features a range of benefits, including:

24/7 real-time product availability by warehouse

Searchable catalog by product name, SKU number or size

Quick-order features that speed the reordering process

Order status and tracking

Easy access to invoices and credits

Online portal access via browser or mobile app

and more

“The new Yokohama Off-Highway Tires B2B E-Commerce Portal is another way we are supporting our customers,” says Bruce Besancon, Vice-President—Marketing for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America. “Our customers are running their businesses at all hours. They’re out in the field, they’re on-site with their customers, and when they need information, they need it instantly. We’ve created a system that helps them manage their inventory and serve their customers like never before.

“Our global team is still on the job, supporting our distributors and dealers,” Besancon adds. “The new portal adds a powerful new tool to bring us closer to our customers and help them access thousands of OTR SKUs more efficiently than ever, no matter where they are. And it all starts by contacting their Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America rep.”

Click here to watch a brief video on the new Yokohama OHT B2B E-Commerce Portal.