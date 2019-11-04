Myers Tire Supply Reveals Demo Vehicle for 2019 SEMA Show

Myers Tire Supply will unveil its 2019 SEMA featured vehicle, a classic 1968 Austin Mini Cooper, in booth #43167 at the SEMA Show. The vehicle will be used for the Myers VT56 and Myers VT46 TPMS tool demonstrations for all booth visitors.

Myers says the Austin Mini Cooper will be custom wrapped in new 2080 metallic-black by 3M. The unique Mini was delivered to the U.S.

from Southampton, England and has been custom restored with a mix of classic style and a boost of new performance Myers says. The Mini is powered by the 1.3L Cam, Bored 1.3 L upgraded pistons, Garret turbocharger, and an inline 4-cylinder engine mated to a 4-speed

gearbox.

Stop by Myers Tire Supply’s booth # 43167 at the 2019 SEMA show to try your hand at scanning the vehicle’s VIN barcode and read/activate TPMS sensors with Myers TPMS tools, including the Myers VT56 and Myers VT46.