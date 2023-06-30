 Michelin ONCall Records 2.5M Breakdown Events

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Michelin ONCall Records 2.5M Breakdown Events

The company's emergency roadside service program began in 2009.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Traffic-cone-stock

Michelin ONCall, the company’s emergency roadside service program, has exceeded 2.5 million breakdown events since its inception in 2009.

Related Articles

Michelin said ONCall, which provides mechanical and tire roadside service, towing and live tracking – allows customers to access FixPix, Michelin’s digital app, where geocoded photos taken at the site of the breakdown are stored, allowing customers to see the damage and know the right service was provided.

“This achievement is a demonstration of Michelin’s commitment to delivering top customer service with ONCall since its initial inception,” said Kate Kaufman, vice president of services for Michelin North America. “This service continues to place long-haul fleets and their needs at the forefront of our customer care initiatives, offering assistance and commitment to owners and operators who value maintenance and efficiency.”

You May Also Like

Greg-Olsen,-Travis-Kelce,-George-Kittle-and-Marko-Ibrahim-at-TEU-Summit
NTSW-Anyline
Tanner-Foust-host-of-Yokohama-Tire-Tips-video-series
National-Tire-Safety-Week
News

TPMS Manufacturers Urge Technicians to Update Tool Software

TPMS manufacturers and TIA launched the “Update Your TPMS Tools!” campaign during National Tire Safety Week.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Dont-wait-update-TPMS

To remind auto service technicians and service facilities that they must keep their TPMS tool software updated regularly, a group of TPMS tool and sensor manufacturers, along with the Tire Industry Association (TIA), launched a national public service campaign called “Update Your TPMS Tools!”

The Coalition of TPMS Manufacturers, including ATEQ, Bartec, Continental, and Schrader, along with the TIA, come together to tackle the challenge faced by technicians who have not kept their TPMS tool software up to date. According to manufacturers, having up to date software is particularly essential with the introduction of the latest generation of TPMS sensors. By updating TPMS tool software, technicians can prevent TPMS service issues and avoid unnecessary delays, ultimately delivering improved customer service.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with ITDG

Independent Tire Dealers Group is comprised of over 1000 independent tire service locations in 45 states.

By Christian Hinton
Giti Tire Offers Tire Safety Week Tips

Drivers should follow these tips to ensure their tires are as safe as can be.

By Christian Hinton
Giti-Tire-Safety
Titan to Bring New Big Bud 700 to Farm Progress 2023

Titan has partnered with Big Equipment Company to showcase the new 2023 Big Bud 700 model at Farm Progress 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Titan-Big-Bud-700
Continental Highlights Future of Digital Tire Monitoring for Dealers, Fleets

During its “ContiXperience,” Continental invited the media to check out its ContiConnect Live platform and other key products.

By Madeleine Winer
Trey Thompson ContiConnect LIve

Other Posts

2024 Auto Care Association Factbook Released Using Torqata Data

Torqata Data & Analytics provided its data for the tire-related section in the newly released Auto Care Association 2024 Factbook.

By Christian Hinton
ACA-factbook
Discount Tire Named ANC Sports Agency of Record

ANC was named Discount Tire’s sports agency of record for sport advertising partnerships.

By Christian Hinton
Ad Sales Discount Tire
eBay Motors Expands Installation Services For Tire Buyers

eBay Motors partnered with CarAdvise and SimpleTire and shops like Firestone and PepBoys to provide access to its services.

By Christian Hinton
eBay-Motors-Tire-Installation
Autel Launches the Autel Training Academy

The Autel Training Academy at the company’s U.S. headquarters in New York, will provide hands-on one-day and two-day training courses.

By Christian Hinton
autel academy