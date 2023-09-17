 Michelin's Magog, Quebec Site Showcases Off-Road Mobility and R&D

This site serves as the global headquarters for Michelin's off-road tire business line.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin recently highlighted its Magog, Quebec site at a corporate event. Michelin said Magog is dedicated to two main missions: First, it is the global headquarters of Michelin’s off-road business line, which develops all of Michelin’s off-road mobility offers. Second, it is the research and development center for tracks and systems, which represents “a global center of excellence, spearheading innovation in its sector of activity,” the company said.

Michelin said Magog has about 300 employees, the majority of whom are dedicated to the off-road business line, which defines and designs tires, tracks and systems, as well as service offers marketed under the Michelin, Camso, Solideal, BFGoodrich and Kléber brands across 42 countries.

In 2018, Michelin Group acquired Camso and consolidated the entire development of its global off-road activities in Magog (Quebec), benefiting from the expertise of the former Camso teams and the long-standing presence of the Michelin Group in Canada – in Laval, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Since then, the Magog site has been fully integrated into Michelin Group.

