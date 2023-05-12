Maxam Adds Nine New Sizes to its Agixtra N Tire Line

Maxam Tire is adding nine new sizes to the Agixtra N family of products. Maxam said the addition of these sizes allows it to deliver crop protection and minimal soil compaction rates that are necessary for both high-clearance tractors and self-propelled sprayers no matter the farming application.

In addition to the eight new sizes in the standard Agixtra N size range, Maxam released the VF380/105R50 for service on the larger 1200-gallon and above self-propelled sprayers. Maxam said with the company’s VF technology, farmers and growers can either carry 40% more tire load at normal air pressures or operate at 40% less air pressure for the same tire load for reduced ground pressure.

“Maxam VF tires deliver improved performance that when coupled with onboard inflation equipment, will ensure the right inflation pressure is applied, delivering the optimal tire footprint based on the required speed or load carrying requirement in the field or on the road,” said Greg Gilland, vice president of global agriculture at Maxam Tire. “Having developed product solutions for OEMs in the agricultural, off-the-road, mining and construction markets, Maxam Tire is committed to delivering enhanced product solutions in every segment we serve.”