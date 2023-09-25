 MatraX to Showcase New Tire Patterns at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

MatraX to Showcase New Tire Patterns at SEMA

The Urcola +, Romero, Colmenar and Navarra patterns will be showcased in prototype formats on the MatraX booth during SEMA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
MatraX-booth-SEMA

MatraX Tyres is making its debut at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Established in the industry two years ago by Portuguese-based Grupo Alves Bandeira, MatraX said it is now looking to gain “a confidentially expected presence in the US market.” At its SEMA booth, MatraX will showcase a series of new tire patterns covering high performance (HP), ultra-high performance (UHP) SUV and light truck (LT) market sectors.

Related Articles

MatraX will also be using its debut at SEMA 2023 to showcase four completely new tire patterns – Urcola + for the UHP sector, Romero for the HP sector, Navarra for the SUV and 4×4 sectors and the Colmenar for the LT sector.

The MatraX Urcola incorporates a designed tread pattern to enhance the demands of high-speed driving including optimal control and responsiveness, the company said. The tread pattern also includes a thermal-resistant coating, effectively reducing heat build-up at high speeds. The pattern features V-shaped blocks to improve grip and water drainage performance. The tire is also equipped with MatraX’s AcousticEase (AE), an internal layer that helps to reduce road noise, the company said.

The MatraX Romero offers a dual-sided asymmetric pattern along with an innovative compound and tread to give improved traction on both wet and dry road surfaces. Plus, balanced pressure distribution effectively promotes even wear, durability and fuel efficiency, MatraX said.

The MatraX Navarra incorporates a traction system that adapts to both on and off-road conditions and a rubber compound that balances grip and longevity. Plus, additional tread layers in high wear areas promote resistance to cuts, punctures and abrasions and large edge lugs provide extra traction in off-road conditions, the company says.

Finally, MatraX said its Colmenar features a dual-sided pattern for turning precision and offers outer extensions for even greater road contact. It also includes a reinforced construction arrangement that withstands heavy loads, and a special design that lowers rolling resistance and a tread pattern that absorbs road noise.

The Urcola +, Romero and Colmenar patterns will be showcased in prototype formats on the MatraX booth during the show and it is anticipated that the Navarra prototype will be ready in time for the show as well.

You May Also Like

continental-retreadded-tire-1400
Potenza-Week_Bridgestone-Potenza-Sport-AS-1400
Yokohama-Alliance_885 30
iON_evo
EV Bizz

Nokian Tyres Introduces Symbol for EV-Compatible Tires

The symbol indicates that Nokian Tyres tires can be equally fitted on internal combustion engine and electric cars.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Nokian Tyres introduced a new Electric Fit symbol for its full portfolio of existing and future EV and premium products. The symbol indicates that Nokian Tyres tires can be equally fitted on internal combustion engine and electric cars.

The new symbol will be used globally to communicate that the premium tire range is EV compatible and distributed in all relevant channels to help tire professionals and consumers identify Nokian Tyres’ products as a fitment option for electric cars.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Stable Grand Touring Tire Market Adapts to Vehicle Trends

The days of grand touring tires being fitted only to sedans are a thing of the past.

By Denise Koeth
touring-tires-2
Yokohama Rubber Supplies Advan Sport Tires to Porsche Cayenne

Yokohama said the tire is targeted for use on three premium car categories — premium high-performance cars, premium high-performance SUVs and premium EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-sport-tire
Atturo SXS Tires Chosen by Polaris Factory Racing Brazil

The 3800KM Rally dos Sertões journeys from Petrolina, PE, to Prea, CE equipped with Atturo’s Trail Blade X/T SXS tires.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo tires racing
Yokohama Rubber to Supply Geolandar Tires for Asia Cross Country Rally

Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will be seeking its second straight overall AXCR championship on Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Geolandar-MT-G003-tire

Other Posts

TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV
General Tire Introduces the UHP G-Max AS07

The company says the UHP G-Max AS07 tire merges the G-Max AS05 and Grabber UHP tires.

By Christian Hinton
GeneralTire-GMax-AS07-1400
Bridgestone Unveils Greatec M703 Ecopia Ultra-Wide Base Tire

Bridgestone launched the Greatec M703 Ecopia tire for long-haul and regional applications, boasting enhanced mileage and efficiency over its predecessor.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-M703_7-1400
Goodyear Shows Off Latest & Intended Tire Releases During ‘Innovation Day’

The company intends to release at least two more consumer-integrated tires during the second half of 2023.

By David Sickels
goodyear-akron-hq-new-products-innovation-day-1400