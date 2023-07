The Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo says it showcased the latest trends, innovations and solutions in the automotive industry, attracting industry professionals, manufacturers, distributors and buyers and featuring over 500 exhibitors from across the world and Latin America. Over 6,000 industry professionals and qualified buyers visited the event.

Officials for the event say plans for the next edition of the Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo are already underway for July 31 – August 2, 2024.