 Kumho Tire's Solus TA51a: Ready for Anything

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Sponsored Content

Kumho Tire’s Solus TA51a: Ready for Anything

The Kumho Solus TA51a will be available in 82 sizes ranging from 13 – 19-in. fitments. This content is sponsored by Kumho Tire USA.

Kumho Tire
By Kumho Tire

Designed for the drivers of coupes, sedans, crossovers, and SUVs, the Kumho Solus TA51a provides a quiet, comfortable experience in addition to confident grip and responsive handling in dry, wet, and wintry conditions.

The Solus TA51a features ribs in the main channel and grooves that break up and dissipate resonant noise for a quieter ride. Four wide main channel grooves maximize water drainage and reduce hydroplaning in wet conditions. Multi Functionalized Polymers and High Dispersion Silica used in the tread compound improve treadwear and maximize grip in winter conditions, the company said. The use of interlocking sipes and chamfered block edges increase tread block rigidity and road contact during braking and cornering, improving handling and stability.

The new product will be replacing the Solus TA71, TA31 and TA11 and will be available in 82 sizes ranging from 13 – 19-in. fitments. The tire will be sold with a 65,000 mileage warranty on sizes with an H-speed rating and above and a 75,000 mileage warranty on T-speed rated sizes. The Solus TA51a will also include road hazard protection and a 30-day satisfaction trial.

This content is sponsored by Kumho Tire. For more information, go to www.kumhotire.com.

You May Also Like

BendPak-EV
Pop the Hood
Sponsored Content

BKT’s Tips to Deal with Ag Tires on Steep Slopes

Driving a three-ton piece of agricultural machinery in the fields is one thing; doing the same on slopes is quite a different matter. We’re not just talking about the operational difficulties and mechanical effort it takes; it’s more about the driver’s safety. The risk of rollovers or accidents in certain situations is very high. For

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Agrimax RT765 BKT

Driving a three-ton piece of agricultural machinery in the fields is one thing; doing the same on slopes is quite a different matter. We're not just talking about the operational difficulties and mechanical effort it takes; it's more about the driver’s safety. The risk of rollovers or accidents in certain situations is very high. For this reason, both tractor and tire manufacturers modernize and improve their product ranges every year, aiming at increasing safety and performance.

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
New Skid Steer Radial Designed With Dealers and Operators

The new Galaxy AT Grip Steel from Yokohama Off-Highway Tires was designed from the ground up in close consultation with OTR tire dealers and skid steer operators. The result is a revolutionary radial that delivers all-around performance and longer tire life for skid steers.             “With the AT Grip Steel, we’ve combined all the advantages

By Yokohama Off-Highway Tires
The Importance of Cabin Air Filters on Severe Service Vehicles

Severe service vehicles are used in many rugged applications, which means preventative maintenance is key to keep them rolling and working. These types of vehicles are mainly driven in heavy-duty traffic in hot weather, in hilly or mountainous terrain and frequently tow a trailer. They’re also used for high-speed or competitive driving, or used for

By Madeleine Winer
Purolator cabin air filter severe service
Three Scary Threats to Your Vehicle’s Brake Pads

This is the time of year when the shadows stretch a little longer, the wind blows colder and an unsettling feeling puts your nerves on end when you apply the brake pedal. The squeal or skittish stop are portents of service issues that could mean increased operational costs, for there are dangers lurking in the

By Christian Hinton
McMahon’s Best-One’s Capitalizes on Growth, Constant Improvement  

In business for over 50 years, McMahon’s Best-One Tire & Auto Center truly epitomizes what a Top Shop is all about: family-friendly customer service with the willingness to adapt to its customer’s needs and industry changes. Now with eight stores –five retail locations and 3 commercial and trailer locations—and one retread plant, the business has evolved

By K&M Tire

Other Posts

Kumho Tire To Add Distribution Warehouses in Southern US

A new warehouse in Dallas, Texas, is planned for this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Kumho corporate
Toyo Tire Releases Celsius II All-Weather Touring Tire

The tire will replace the existing Celsius and Celsius CUV tire models.

By Madeleine Winer
Kumho Tire Introduces Solus TA51a Grand Touring Tire

Kumho’s new Solus TA51a has been specifically designed for the North American market and replaces three Solus product lines.

By Madeleine Winer
Kumho Solus TA51a
Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums [Audio]

Kenda is out to demonstrate its ‘Podium to Pavement’ credo in performance racing.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Kenda Ryan lewis