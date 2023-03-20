Kumho Tire’s Solus TA51a: Ready for Anything

Designed for the drivers of coupes, sedans, crossovers, and SUVs, the Kumho Solus TA51a provides a quiet, comfortable experience in addition to confident grip and responsive handling in dry, wet, and wintry conditions.

The Solus TA51a features ribs in the main channel and grooves that break up and dissipate resonant noise for a quieter ride. Four wide main channel grooves maximize water drainage and reduce hydroplaning in wet conditions. Multi Functionalized Polymers and High Dispersion Silica used in the tread compound improve treadwear and maximize grip in winter conditions, the company said. The use of interlocking sipes and chamfered block edges increase tread block rigidity and road contact during braking and cornering, improving handling and stability.

The new product will be replacing the Solus TA71, TA31 and TA11 and will be available in 82 sizes ranging from 13 – 19-in. fitments. The tire will be sold with a 65,000 mileage warranty on sizes with an H-speed rating and above and a 75,000 mileage warranty on T-speed rated sizes. The Solus TA51a will also include road hazard protection and a 30-day satisfaction trial.

