K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Falken Tire’s Boost Program - Tire Review Magazine

K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Falken Tire’s Boost Program

K&M Tire
By K&M Tire

Sponsored by K&M Tire

Being a K&M Tire Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program dealer is the perfect way for today’s independent tire dealers to maximize their profits without giving up their shop’s identity. As a Mr. Tire and Big 3 Tire program dealer, tools like the Falken Boost Program have been specifically designed to make every Falken Tire sale worth a little more for your bottom line.

The Falken Boost Program, exclusively available to Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program dealers, offers quarterly cash rewards, an exclusive point-of-purchase kit and consumer incentives. Enrollment is easy – let’s get started.

Get Rewarded

Squeezing the most out of every sale starts here: As a participant in the Falken Boost program, your shop can receive a cash payout based on the number of Falken Tire units you purchase each quarter. Getting started is easy because there is no opening order requirement.

To qualify for the Falken Boost Program, your shop must purchase a minimum of 30 units per quarter. Your reward will grow depending on the number of Falken Tire units you purchase that quarter.

For instance, if you purchase between 30-124 Falken Tire units, you will receive a payout of $1 per tire as part of the first reward tier. Dealers who purchase between 125-399 Falken Tire units in a quarter will receive a payout of $2 per tire, and dealers who purchase 400 units or more will receive $3 per tire.

This means that dealers who buy the minimum 30 Falken Units will have an extra $30 in their pocket that quarter, and dealers who take advantage of third-tier rewards will walk away with at least $1,200. All dealers have to do to get the rewards flowing is contact their K&M Tire sales representative.

Take These Tools to Maximize Success

To best take advantage of the benefits offered by the Falken Boost Program, Falken and K&M Tire have invested in point-of-purchase materials that allow the Falken brand to be prominently displayed in your showroom. This not only attracts customers to the brand but also assists your service advisors and counter professionals when making specific brand recommendations.

The Falken Boost Program includes a nice little “boost” for consumers as well. Throughout the year, customers will receive a $70 prepaid Mastercard gift card with the purchase of specific Falken tires. It’s a win-win situation for both your shop and your customer.

K&M Tire is always on the lookout for ways the independent tire dealer can cash in without a huge commitment of time and effort from store staff members. Partnering with companies that benefit you and contribute to your bottom line is crucial, and by selling the Falken brand, the Falken Tire Boost program can earn you anywhere from an extra $30 to over $1,200 per quarter. It pays to be a Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire dealer! For more information on the program, visit kmtire.com/mrtire.

Note: Dealers currently enrolled in the Falken Fanatic Program through a distributor other than K&M Tire are not eligible for this program.

Why Electric Vehicle Drivers Need Tires Made for EVs

Just as manufacturers develop specific tires to suit different driving styles and segments, electric vehicles also need to be outfitted with specific tires to maximize safety and performance. EVs are at their best when equipped with tires designed to reduce rolling resistance to secure maximum driving distance and minimize charging. However, many of today’s tire

By Hankook Tire USA
For Rugged Durability, Turn to the Mastercraft Courser Trail

Professional tire dealers know that there’s a right tire for any job. When your day consists of one job after another, you need one tire does just that, like the new Mastercraft Courser Trail tire. The Mastercraft Courser Trail is an all-terrain truck and SUV tire designed to work as hard as your customer’s vehicle

By K&M Tire
New Online B2b E-commerce Portal From Yokohama Off-highway Tires Streamlines Inventory Management

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. has launched a new B2B E-Commerce Portal to put more inventory management power in the hands of tire distributors and dealers. The new system features a range of benefits, including: • 24/7 real-time product availability by warehouse• Searchable catalog by product name, SKU number or size• Quick-order features that speed

By Yokohama Off-Highway Tires
What’s New at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions?

What’s new at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions? Buckle up! There is a whole lot of excitement happening! This past August, All Star Lighting acquired Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions. All Star Lighting is a company that specializes in the reconditioning and distribution of automotive OEM headlights, fog lights, marker lights, taillights and side view mirrors. These

By Tire Review Staff
Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

