JohnDow Adds Penetrating Oil To Chemical Line

Cre-Oil, which comes in a 12 oz. can, has a low viscosity allowing it to creep deeply and wick into tight crevices during repairs to chemically loosen rust and corrosion bonds created over time, the company says. Areas of application include pipe threads, pulleys, screws, fasteners, hinges, suspensions, chains, casters, cables, gears, electrical terminals, brake calipers and more.

According to the company, Cre-Oil is formulated with more aggressive solvents, wetting agents, and a specialty oil to break the surface tension of rust and corrosion, making disassembly easy. It does not evaporate, which helps with lubrication and stops further rust build-up.