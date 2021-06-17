Connect with us
CRE-OIL-Front-View-Photo

News

JohnDow Adds Penetrating Oil To Chemical Line

Cre-Oil is formulated with more aggressive solvents, wetting agents, and a specialty oil to break the surface tension of rust and corrosion, making disassembly easy, the company says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

JohnDow announced the addition of Cre-Oil Penetrating Fluid to the Dynamic chemical line.

Advertisement

Cre-Oil, which comes in a 12 oz. can, has a low viscosity allowing it to creep deeply and wick into tight crevices during repairs to chemically loosen rust and corrosion bonds created over time, the company says. Areas of application include pipe threads, pulleys, screws, fasteners, hinges, suspensions, chains, casters, cables, gears, electrical terminals, brake calipers and more.

According to the company, Cre-Oil is formulated with more aggressive solvents, wetting agents, and a specialty oil to break the surface tension of rust and corrosion, making disassembly easy. It does not evaporate, which helps with lubrication and stops further rust build-up.

Advertisement

JohnDow says Cre-Oil is formulated for use in automotive, farm and agriculture, industrial/maintenance, fleet and heavy-duty, and performance among numerous other applications.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Invests in Kodiak Robotics Autonomous Trucking

News: Goodyear Launches Maintenance Solution for Van Fleets

News: Sun Auto Service Expands With Four Texas Locations

News: Toyo Tire to Increase Pricing By Aug. 1

Advertisement

on

JohnDow Adds Penetrating Oil To Chemical Line

on

Bridgestone to Support National Tire Safety Week

on

Yokohama Tire-Sponsored Drivers Head to Pikes Peak

on

Specialty-Equipment Industry Sees Growth During Pandemic
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Andreoli & Associates Inc.

Andreoli & Associates Inc.
Contact: Mike AndreoliPhone: 800-438-4487Phone: 704-895-2780Fax: 704-895-2985
13801 Reese Blvd. West - Suite 200, Huntersville NC 28078
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group

Pirelli Announces U.S. Price Increase for PLT Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine