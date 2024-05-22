Hunter Engineering releases new alignment coverage for hundreds of vehicles

Hunter Engineering is now providing updated alignment specifications via its WinAlign software. The vehicle information database update release, also including updates for other WinAlign features, covers new records – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles, Hunter said. There are more than 550 new records and more than 1,000 updates to existing records.

The release also incorporates updates to other WinAlign features, such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, safety system alignment procedures, Codelink-supported vehicles and more, according to the company.

WinAlign software has more than 100,000 units installed worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities, Hunter said. The software is available in 42 languages and is backed by a three-year warranty.

The next vehicle information database update release, which will include 2025 models, is scheduled for this fall. Hunter said customers should contact their service representatives to schedule the upgrade.