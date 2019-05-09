Hankook Tire Renamed ‘Hankook Tire & Technology’

Hankook Tire will change names of its holding companies and major affiliates, and has rebranded itself as “Hankook Tire & Technology.” Hankook says the name change will be a turning point to enhance future competitiveness based on technological innovation.

The company plans to establish a digital-based innovation model that integrates various information and communication technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data in all fields from production to distribution, sales and service, Hankook says.

The name change applies to Hankook Tire Worldwide Co., Ltd., Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., ATLASBX Co., Ltd., MK Technology Corp., EmFrontier, Inc., Daehwa Engineering & Machinery Co., Ltd., and HK Automotive Co., Ltd. Holding companies and major affiliates that form a unified brand system will expand the group’s corporate brand identity to a technology-based innovation group.

Hankook Tire Worldwide, the holding company, changes its name to “Hankook Technology Group.” ATLASBX will change its name to “Hankook AtlasBX.” The name of MK Technology Corp. will change to “Hankook Precision Works.” EmFrontier, Inc. changes its name to “Hankook Networks.” Daehwa Engineering & Machinery Co., Ltd. will become “Hankook Engineering Works.” HK Automotive Co., Ltd. will change to “Hankook Car & Life.”

“Model Solution” is an affiliate that will not change its name. Hankook Technology group excluded Model Solution from the name change in order to independently operate its unique business area, the company says. Model Solution designs and manufactures prototypes of new products that incorporate technologies such as IT and medical devices via various solutions including mock-up, processing and simple molding.