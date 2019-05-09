News/Hankook Tire
May 9, 2019

Hankook Tire Renamed ‘Hankook Tire & Technology’

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hankook Tire Renamed 'Hankook Tire & Technology'

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

U.S. To Hike Tariffs 25% on $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Imports

Kubota, Titan Form Exclusivity Agreement for Goodyear R14 Crossover Tire

Tire Discounters Opens Two New Locations in the South

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

Scott Shriber Appointed Group Publisher of Content for Babcox Media

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Tire Service 101: Installing Adhesive Wheel Weights

Hankook-Tire-Rebrand

Hankook Tire will change names of its holding companies and major affiliates, and has rebranded itself as “Hankook Tire & Technology.” Hankook says the name change will be a turning point to enhance future competitiveness based on technological innovation.

The company plans to establish a digital-based innovation model that integrates various information and communication technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data in all fields from production to distribution, sales and service, Hankook says.

The name change applies to Hankook Tire Worldwide Co., Ltd., Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., ATLASBX Co., Ltd., MK Technology Corp., EmFrontier, Inc., Daehwa Engineering & Machinery Co., Ltd., and HK Automotive Co., Ltd. Holding companies and major affiliates that form a unified brand system will expand the group’s corporate brand identity to a technology-based innovation group.

Hankook Tire Worldwide, the holding company, changes its name to “Hankook Technology Group.” ATLASBX will change its name to “Hankook AtlasBX.” The name of MK Technology Corp. will change to “Hankook Precision Works.” EmFrontier, Inc. changes its name to “Hankook Networks.” Daehwa Engineering & Machinery Co., Ltd. will become “Hankook Engineering Works.” HK Automotive Co., Ltd. will change to “Hankook Car & Life.”

“Model Solution” is an affiliate that will not change its name. Hankook Technology group excluded Model Solution from the name change in order to independently operate its unique business area, the company says. Model Solution designs and manufactures prototypes of new products that incorporate technologies such as IT and medical devices via various solutions including mock-up, processing and simple molding.

Show Full Article