GRI Puts Safety at the Fore

While businesses continue to face upheaval in the backdrop of COVID-19 , GRI has implemented changes in the way it does business to make safety its utmost priority, the company says.

“Safety has always come first in our factory environment. We follow lean principles and occupational safety and health standards are inherently embedded into our working procedures and value systems, therefore, we were able to easily and quickly implement the COVID-19 requirements,” said Shanaka Gunaratne, senior general manager of GRI.

Gunaratne said strict health and safety measures are also being followed at its factory in Sri Lanka, which are designed to keep its employees safe.

The company has provided its staff transportation to and from the factory to minimize potential exposure, and production plants continue to be sanitized regularly, GRI says. Factory management has conducted regular mock drills, awareness programs, temperature checks and hygiene procedures. Operation and ancillary areas in and around the factories were also re-aligned and adjusted to incorporate social distancing measures and safety. With the assistance of cross-functional teams, digitalization and work from home measures were implemented wherever possible, the company says.

“Our standard operating procedures cover a range of risk factors associated with specialty tire production. They are implemented according to international standards, and we also work with local authorities to conduct regular audits,” said Ananda Caldera, executive director of GRI, speaking about GRI’s existing safety measures prior to COVID-19.