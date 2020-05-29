Monro Reports Record Sales in 2020 Fiscal Year

Monro, Inc. reported sales for fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2019-March 28, 2020) increased by 4.7% to a record $1.257 billion, up from $1.200 billion in fiscal 2019.

The total sales increase of $56.3 million for the fiscal year was driven by an increase in sales from new stores of $83.3 million, including sales from recent acquisitions of $73.2 million, Monro says. Comparable store sales were down 2.3%, compared to an increase of 0.4% in the prior year on a reported basis, or an increase of 2.3% when adjusted for days. Comparable store sales were down approximately 1% for brakes, 2% for tires and maintenance services and 3% for alignments and front end/shocks compared to the prior year, the company reports.

Gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 37.9% of sales, compared to 38.8% in the prior year, primarily due to lower comparable store sales, which resulted in higher fixed distribution and occupancy costs as a percentage of sales.

Total operating expenses for fiscal 2020 were $375.0 million, or 29.8% of sales, compared to $338.5 million, or 28.2% of sales in the prior year. The dollar increase primarily represents store impairment costs, increased costs related to the company’s Monro.Forward initiatives and expenses related to 86 net new stores, Monro says.

Operating income was $101.7 million, or 8.1% of sales, compared to $126.7 million, or 10.6% in the prior year. Interest expense was $28.2 million in fiscal 2020 as compared to $27.0 million in fiscal 2019.

Net income for fiscal 2020 was $58.0 million, as compared to $79.8 million in fiscal 2019.

COVID-19 Update

Government authorities’ actions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a substantial decrease in traffic since mid-March, Monro reports, which adversely impacted the company’s financial results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and has continued to significantly affect the company’s performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 27, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”) to date.