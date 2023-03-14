 Goodyear Gets 2023 Women Make America Award Honoree

News

Goodyear Gets 2023 Women Make America Award Honoree

Goodyear's Jenny Paige will be celebrated at the 2023 Women Make America Awards gala in Washington, D.C.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) – the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers – will celebrate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Jenny Paige at the 2023 Women Make America Awards gala in Washington, D.C. on April 20.

The Women Make America Awards recognize women in manufacturing who demonstrate excellence in their careers and communities. Each year, 130 winners are chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship and community engagement. Paige, a senior product marketing manager in Goodyear’s North America consumer business, joins the 2023 class as an honoree.

The Women Make Awards are part of MI’s Women Make America initiative, said the institute. Women account for about half of the US labor force but represent less than a third of the manufacturing workforce. Women Make America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

