Connect with us
Goodyear-Assurance-WeatherReady

News

Goodyear Makes New Soybean Oil Procurement Policy

The company says through this policy it can help guide processors, farmers and all other members of the supply chain to establish practices and make sound environmental and social decisions related to the growing, harvesting and processing of soybeans.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new sustainable soybean oil procurement policy to show the responsible sourcing of raw materials.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says through this policy it can help guide processors, farmers and all other members of the supply chain to establish practices and make sound environmental and social decisions related to the growing, harvesting and processing of soybeans.

Goodyear says it is increasing its use of sustainable materials in its products, including soybean oil. Goodyear scientists and engineers – with the support from the United Soybean Board – developed a tread compound in which soybean oil replaced some or all petroleum-derived oil, discovering that soybean oil helps keep a tire’s rubber compound pliable in changing temperatures, the company says.

Goodyear commercialized this in its Assurance WeatherReady consumer tire line in 2017, the Eagle Enforcer All Weather in 2018, the Eagle Exhilarate in 2019 and the Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive in 2020.

Goodyear adds its 2020 use of soybean oil increased 73% over 2019 usage, making progress toward its long-term goal of full petroleum oil replacement in its products by 2040. Goodyear’s soybean oil procurement policy is effective immediately and applies to all soybean-based materials sourced by Goodyear operations worldwide.

The policy can be reviewed here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: SEMA Organizers Give Plans for New West Hall

News: Goodyear, Voyomotive Partner on Tire Monitoring Solutions

News: Hankook Tire Offering Consumer Rebates with Spring Promo

Executive Interviews: Exec. Interview: Continental Tire Talks Customer Centricity

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Makes New Soybean Oil Procurement Policy

on

Autel Releases IA800 Intelligent ADAS

on

Gaither Tool Releases New Generation of Bead Bazooka

on

NCTDA Inducts New President
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Commercial Tires: Kumho Releases New Crugen HT51 Commercial All-Season Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Connect
Tire Review Magazine