Tires

Goodyear Introduces New Sizes for Eagle Exhilarate UHP Tire

Christian Hinton

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debuted 16 new sizes for the Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate, its ultra-high-performance all-season tire.

Goodyear says that with excellent performance in wet and dry cornering grip, as well as wet and dry handling, the Eagle Exhilarate helps consumers unleash their drive with features, including:

  • ActiveGrip Technology that offers exceptional handling and traction;
  • ActiveBraking Technology for enhanced braking on dry and wet surfaces;
  • ActiveStrength Technology for confident handling on the road with a strong, lightweight construction;
  • Wear Gauge tool that helps make it easier to see remaining tread depth and vehicle alignment; and
  • Sleek sidewall styling and rim protectors that help guard wheels from curb damage.

