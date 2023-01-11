 Goodyear Unveils 90% Sustainable Tire

Goodyear Unveils 90% Sustainable Tire

Goodyear's 90% sustainable tire is includes 17 featured ingredients across 12 components.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company unveiled a demonstration tire comprised of 90% sustainable materials. This demonstration tire has passed all applicable regulatory testing as well as Goodyear’s internal testing, the company said.

This demonstration tire, which means Goodyear has proven its ability to produce a consumer tire with a high-level of sustainable-material content, also tested to have lower rolling resistance when compared to the reference tire, made with traditional materials. Lower rolling resistance means this demonstration tire has the potential to offer better fuel savings and carbon footprint reduction, Goodyear said.

The company’s 90% sustainable-material demonstration tire includes 17 featured ingredients across 12 different components. After announcing the capability to demonstrate a 70% sustainable-material tire in January 2022, Goodyear, working with its supply base, plans to sell a tire with up to 70% sustainable-material content in 2023. Updates on this initiative can be found at Goodyear.com/SustainableMaterialTire.

Goodyear said bringing a 90% sustainable-material tire to market will require further collaboration with the company’s supply base to identify the scale necessary for these innovative materials to produce that specific tire at high volumes.

“We continue to make progress toward our goal of introducing the first 100% sustainable-material tire in the industry by 2030,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. “The past year was a pivotal one toward achieving this goal. We researched new technologies, identified opportunities for further collaboration and utilized our team’s tenacity to not only demonstrate our capabilities to produce a 90% sustainable-material tire, but to also produce a tire with up to 70% sustainable-material content this year. Our team continues to showcase its innovation and commitment to building a better future.”

