Giti Extends South Carolina Production Suspension

Giti Tire will extend the production suspension at its U.S. manufacturing facility in South Carolina until May 4 to adjust for unimproved market conditions due to the impact of COVID-19 .

Click Here to Read More

Production in Chester County, South Carolina, ceased April 5, though Giti Tire has continued its sales and distribution operations. The company says it does not anticipate any supply interruption to dealers and customers.

Giti Tire says it continues to monitor and follow CDC, FEMA, and federal, state and local government guidelines and protocols to ensure the health and safety of employees, customers, suppliers and communities in all aspects of operations.

When production resumes, Giti Tire will initiate operations in a controlled manner while monitoring the market and working closely with our dealers, the company says.