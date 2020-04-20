Connect with us

News

Giti Extends South Carolina Production Suspension

on

Giti Tire will extend the production suspension at its U.S. manufacturing facility in South Carolina until May 4 to adjust for unimproved market conditions due to the impact of COVID-19.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Production in Chester County, South Carolina, ceased April 5, though Giti Tire has continued its sales and distribution operations. The company says it does not anticipate any supply interruption to dealers and customers.

Giti Tire says it continues to monitor and follow CDC, FEMA, and federal, state and local government guidelines and protocols to ensure the health and safety of employees, customers, suppliers and communities in all aspects of operations.

When production resumes, Giti Tire will initiate operations in a controlled manner while monitoring the market and working closely with our dealers, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Giti Extends South Carolina Production Suspension

on

U.S. Motor Works Producing Face Shields for Hospitals

on

Continental Ag Tires Adds New Distribution Partner

on

Tire Brands America Hires Director of Sales
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.
Contact: Ken BrockwayPhone: 847-297-1900Fax: 847-297-1909
1101 Feehanville Dr., Mt. Prospect IL 60056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect