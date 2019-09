Vehicles with UHP tires are some of the fastest and most powerful on the road. But, as evidenced by the photos below, the UHP tire segment is changing and expanding as more vehicles come equipped with high-performance tires.

Grand Prix Performance outfitted this BMW M4 with Formula Wheels FTS-102’s in a custom Brushed Finish with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. (Photographer: Adam Bornstein)

Continental’s PureContactLS is an all-season UHP tire.

The Cooper Tire Zeon RS3-G1 is Cooper’s UHP all-season tire.

The Falken Azenis FK510 is the company’s summer UHP tire.

This project by Grand Prix Performance is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class with Formula Wheels FCS-101’s in Satin Black with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. (Project by: Grand Prix Performance)

This project by Grand Prix Performance is a Ferrari 458 with Formula Wheels F/Lip-105’s in a custom black and polished finish with Pirelli P Zero tires. (Photographer: Ted 7)

The Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 is Hankook’s summer UHP tire.

The Kenda KR400 Vezda is the company’s all-season UHP offering.

The Nexen NFera SU1 is the company’s summer UHP tire.

Apollo Vredestein’s Ultrac Vorti is the company’s max performance summer tire designed for drivers of performance sedans, sports cars, sporty coupes and high-powered luxury vehicles.

The Vredestein Wintrac Pro is Apollo Tyres’ winter UHP offering.