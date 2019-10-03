Gallery: Continental’s Intelligent Tires

At Continental’s Uvalde Proving Grounds in west Texas, the German technology company launched its third generation of medium-duty truck construction tires – called “intelligent” tires, since they come factory-equipped with a Continental TPMS sensor attached to the tire’s 3-G casing.

Stations around the proving grounds showcased the capabilities of the three new commercial construction tires that pair with the company’s digital tire monitoring solutions for fleets. The three new tires include the Conti HSC 3, a steer tire for construction, coal haulers, logging and other all-position service use; the Conti HAC 3, a wide-base all-position fitment for on/off-road and mixed-service applications, and; the Conti HDC 3, a drive tire for construction, coal haulers, logging, waste haulers and on/off-road mixed-use applications.