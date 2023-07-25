Doran Announces Tire Monitoring Integration with Samsara

Doran Manufacturing will integrate tire pressure and temperature data with Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud. Now, customers using both Doran and Samsara can have tire pressure and temperature information clearly displayed on their Samsara dashboard for convenience and clarity.

Data captured and displayed includes real-time notifications for cautionary & critical low-pressure alerts, rapid deflation events and high tire temperature conditions. These insights also provide driver managers and fleet maintenance teams with real-time visibility on problem tires through email notification of active TPMS status changes, TPMS alert reporting by vehicle and visibility of current tire pressure and temperature readings through the Samsara dashboard, Doran Manufacturing says.

Samsara will be displaying and demonstrating its system integrated with Doran tire monitoring systems at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition in booth #5067 which takes place Oct. 14-17 in Austin, Texas.