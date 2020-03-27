Delivering Remarkable, Memorable Service

Customers have an overwhelming number of choices when it comes to automotive service , especially as non-traditional competitors with huge marketing budgets try to dominate the space. Their growth has come mostly at the expense of locally-owned independent businesses.

Take big-box retailer Costco, whose product portfolio emphasis is as much on the merchandising of appliances, food, health and beauty, computers and home improvement as it is on tire and auto services.

As a means to reinforce this product depth to existing customers, Costco sends out a monthly print magazine called Costco Connection. While leafing through the recent edition, a special “automotive section” caught my eye.

I started to read an article about Costco’s tire and auto center offerings when my curiosity about the content turned to concern because it was touting these centers as “the place to go for all of your tire and service needs.”

It struck a nerve more than once, as you’ll see from these excerpts.

The article tried to position Costco as “the best place for tires at the best price” (plus touted value-added features like an online appointment system, courtesy tire inspections, convenient hours, etc., as if they were unique to the Costco business model), in saying: “Many people have discovered that the prices some tire shops advertise are not the prices you’ll actually pay.”

Another shot at independent repair shops is evident in this sentence: “Costco offers another advantage that has nothing to do with price: We have the best waiting room on the planet. While you’re waiting for your tires to be installed at a Costco Tire Center, you can grab a hot dog….or check out the latest flat-screen TVs. At other tire shops, you may be lucky to find more than coffee, doughnuts and old copies of Road & Track.”