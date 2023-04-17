 Capitalizing Your Shop for Growth

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Capitalizing Your Shop for Growth

Managing cash flow is crucial for an expanding businesses.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Cash flow is a struggle for many businesses, especially as they grow. So how do you manage your cash flow while expanding your shop’s offerings or footprint? Let’s find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video!

Related Articles

When we talk about business growth, a lot of business owners will take the profit out of the business to make that happen. But how much profit is safe to take out in order to grow?

Well, we give you some advice from Jon Zurcher, COO of Best-One Tire, on capitalizing your business. Of course, there are many different ways to capitalize on a company. For tire stores, when you talk about capitalization, it usually means how much capital, or money, you as the owner have put in to start the business, according to Zurcher. Another aspect of capitalization is knowing how much capital you have relative to store sales.

A good rule of thumb is to be capitalized around 15% of store sales, according to Zurcher. For example, if a tire store is doing $1 million dollars in sales, it would be a good idea to have $150,000 in the capital set aside whether it’s for current or short-term obligations or something you build upon for a long-term growth strategy.

Here’s a quick calculation to determine what 15% of store sales look like for you. Take your shareholder’s equity or your owner’s equity, which is your initial capital investment plus your retained earnings, and subtract from that treasury stock and distributions paid out to shareholders. Then, divide that number by your sales.

Of course, being well capitalized at 15% of sales is a safe goal. Many businesses run on 10 percent or 5 percent of store sales. But the lower that number gets, the harder it is to grow your business the way you might want.

Thanks to Jon Zurcher for sharing this tip with us.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

WTD YT Marketing Tactics
Continental Spring Tire
Continental What's In a Tire
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP22 (1)
Garage Studio

Characteristics of UHP Summer Tires

Find out more about the tire technology characteristics that make UHP summer tires superior for speed.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
UHP-Summer-Tires

Customers with high-performance vehicles are demanding. They expect the best. They pay a premium for their vehicles and want their components—including tires—to perform at the highest level.

But what makes a UHP summer tire fit the need for speed demands of its owners? We identify a few tire technology characteristics in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Servicing Wheel Speed Sensors and Bearings

The only way to diagnose the sensor and circuit is with a scan tool or scope.

By Christian Hinton
Wheel Speed-Sensor
Creating Solid Inspection Processes at Your Shop

Want the best inspection process possible? Make sure you have the right technology first.

By Madeleine Winer
Vehicle Inspection
Inspecting Ball Joints

Ball joints may be small, but if they fail drivers will lose control of the vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
Ball-Joints
Five Tips for Retaining Customers

A “winning team” culture is the first step in becoming the best tire/auto service business you can possibly be.

By Christian Hinton
Retain Customers Tips

Other Posts

Continental North America Appoints Head of Smart Mobility

Rosa Meckseper will lead strategy development for smart mobility solutions and technology.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-Smart-Mobility
Gem City Tire’s Jeff Lecklider: Finding Solutions is Key to Success

While Jeff says he’s lucky to have the opportunities he’s had in this industry, he’s also put in the elbow grease early on to truly understand the commercial tire business.

By Madeleine Winer
Fine-Tuning Your Wheel Balancing Process

The first step to a smooth ride and well-balanced tire has nothing to do with the balancer.

By Scott Blair
Wheel balancing
BKT’s Kershaw Forecasts The Future of Electric Mobility

BKT USA President Doug Kershaw discusses electrification’s impact on the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Kershaw keynote OTR Conference